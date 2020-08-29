ESPN+ Boxing Results: Earns Hard-nosed Decision Over Joe Hughes

Sam Maxwell (14-0, 11 KOs) may walked away this afternoon with his undefeated record intact, but it was by far the most difficult contest of his career, as Joe Hughes (17-6-1, 7 KOs) gave the British contender all he could handle.

Much of their super lightweight contest was played on even terms until Maxwell managed to dig deep and outwork his man during the latter rounds. His extra push was rewarded with a razor close decision on the cards.