ESPN+ Boxing Results: Anthony Chavez Jumps Back In The Win Column Against Adan Gonzalez

Anthony Chavez (9-1, 3 KOs) may have forfeited his undefeated record his last time in the ring, but he quickly overcame his shortcomings to pick up a unanimous decision victory against Adan Gonzalez (5-4-2, 2 KOs).

Gonzalez earned much of his fame when he handed the highly touted Robeisy Ramirez a loss during his pro debut. That win however, hasn’t amounted to much as he loss the immediate rematch and now has loss two in a row.

Simply put, Gonzalez was outworked and out gunned by the much fresher and slicker Chavez.