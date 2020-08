ESPN+ Boxing Results: Abel Soriano Loses For The First Time in His Career to Robert Rodriguez

Both Abel Sanchez and Robert Rodriguez walked into their bouts at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada undefeated. Yet, their was no way that statement would ring true after they faced off.

Refusing to leave without his record intact and wanting to make a statement, Rodriguez did just that as he blitzed his man and scored a first round knockout.