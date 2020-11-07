Devin Haney vs Yuriorkis Gamboa Undercard Results: Zhilei Zhang Runs Over Devin Vargas

Zhilei Zhang (22-0, 17 KOs) may be long in the tooth at 37, but it appears as though he won’t be going anywhere, anytime soon. The Chinese native brought the heat right to his opponent in Devin Vargas (22-7, 9 KOs) from the opening bell.

The six feet six Zhang landed punches in bunches within the first few seconds as his opponent retreated. Although the rounds ticked by, they all looked the same as Zhang was dominant. In the fourth round however, a left, right combination ended the night as Vargas fell flat on his back. He immediately pointed to his knee as he was counted out.

With the win, promoter Eddie Hearn is hoping to match Zhang with fringe contender Dereck Chisora in 2021.