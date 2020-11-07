Devin Haney vs Yuriorkis Gamboa Undercard Results: Reshat Mati Continues To Make It Look Easy, Batters Marcos Mojica

Make that four straight knockout wins for welterweight prospect Reshat Mati (8-0, 6 KOs). The 22 year old from Staten Island New York, wasted little time in attacking Marcos Mojica (17-6-2, 13 KOs) at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

A three punch combination from Mati was punctuated with a left hook that sent his man to the ground in the opening round. The 35 year old shrugged off the hit and climbed back to his feet and finished the round. Yet, his resiliency pushed beyond its limits in the following round as Mati landed a left uppercut that ended their contest soon after.