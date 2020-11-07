Devin Haney vs Yuriorkis Gamboa Undercard Results: Raymond Ford Stays Unblemished, Beats Down Rafael Reyes

The young career of undefeated featherweight prospect Raymond Ford (7-0, 3 KOs) is going exactly how he hoped. The 21 year old made an immediate statement against fringe contender Rafael Reyes (19-11, 10 KOs) at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

After a first round knockdown, Reyes regrouped in the second. However, he once again found himself on the canvas in the third round. Although he was able to beat the count, it didn’t take long for the referee to step in and call a halt to their contest soon after.