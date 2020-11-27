Daniel Jacobs vs Gabriel Rosado Undercard Results: Mahammadrasul Majidov Picks Apart Sahret Delgado, Stops Him In The Third

It was an absolute clinic that was put on display by Mahammadrasul Majidov (3-0, 3 KOs) at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

His opponent in Sahret Delgado (8-1, 7 KOs) attempted to box on the outside but simply couldn’t keep his man off him. Majidov barreled forward, ate a few shots in order to land his own but his made his count. As their contest continued, Delgado couldn’t keep up with his opponents pace. In the third round, Majidov landed a hard left right combination which essentially left Delgado out on his feet. Within moments the referee stepped in to call a halt to their contest.