Daniel Jacobs vs Gabriel Rosado Undercard Results: Emmanuel Tagoe Picks Up Win Against Mason Menard

The once beaten Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1, 15 KOs) made it 31 straight wins tonight with a win over Mason Menard (36-5, 25 KOs).

Tagoe, 31, had little to no trouble out boxing his veteran foe at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Despite the some what close scorecards, Tagoe dictated the pace and continued his win streak on the night. The final scorecards were as followed: 95-95, 96-94 and 98-92 all in favor of the African native.