Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith Undercard Results: Raymond Ford Stops Juan Antonio Lopez In The Seventh

Raymond Ford (8-0, 4 KOs) showed a bit of everything tonight. With a socially distanced crowd cheering him on in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, Ford made it look easy against Fringe contender Juan Antonio Lopez (15-8, 7 KOs).

With just a few seconds left in the first round, Ford forced his man to take a knee as a hard right hand connected. Once Lopez climbed back to his feet, he danced around the ring until he made it to the final bell. Although he fought more cautiously with success, he was eventually caught again in the seventh round where he was counted out by the referee.