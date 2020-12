Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith Undercard Results: Frank Sanchez Sends Julian Fernandez Through The Ropes In Highlight Reel Win

Undefeated heavyweight contender Frank Sanchez (16-0, 12 KOs) had everything going his way tonight against Julian Fernandez (14-2, 11 KOs).

After dominating the first seven rounds, the Cuban product landed a right hand that sent his man clear out of the ring which ended things immediately.