Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev Undercard Results: Martin Bakole Edges Sergey Kuzmin

Make it five in a row for heavyweight contender Martin Bakole (16-1, 12 KOs). The once beaten British residence had a relatively rough time against Sergey Kuzmin (15-2, 12 KOs).

During the early going’s it was all Bakole as Kuzmin seemed content with sitting back and taking punches to the face. After sitting back for several rounds, Kuzmin seemingly woke up and took control of the middle rounds. His success however, was few and far between as Bakole did just enough to win the final few rounds.

At the end of the ten rounds, the judges turned in their scorecards which were as followed: 98-92, 97-93 and 96-94 all in favor of Bakole.