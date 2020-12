Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev Undercard Results: Lawrence Okolie Hands Nikodem Jezewski A Beating

The ring walk for Cruiserweight contender Lawrence Okolie (15-0, 12 KOs) was much longer then his contest against Nikodem Jezewski (19-1-1, 9 KOs).

With two quick knockdowns in the first round, Okolie pulled the curtain’s down on their contest in the second round as a right hand sent Okolie’s man down to the canvas for good