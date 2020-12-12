Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev Undercard Results: Kieron Conway Busts Up Macaulay McGowan

From the moment the opening bell rang, fringe Jr. middleweight contender Macaulay McGowan (14-2-1, 3 KOs) had absolutely nothing for Kieron Conway (16-1-1, 3 KOs).

The British native came straight forward and landed shot after shot on his man. After a one-sided beating, Kieron dropped his man in the eighth. From there, the 24-year-old went into cruise control as he won an easy decision on the judges scorecards.