Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev Undercard Results: Hughie Fury Picks Up An Easy Win Against Mariusz Wach

Like most Hughie Fury (25-3, 14 KOs) contests, the heavyweight found himself a bloody mess. Despite that, he still managed to outpoint and outgun gate keeper Mariusz Wach (36-7, 19 KOs).

With two early rounds already in the bag, a nasty cut due to a clash of heads in the third, complicated things for the cousin of current WBC heavyweight belt holder Tyson Fury. The blood may have made it more difficult to see, but Fury still controlled and dominated the action before winning virtually every round on the judges scorecard.