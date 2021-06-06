Zab Judah Has High Praise For Logan Paul: “He Looks Like A Young Muhammad Ali”

By: Hans Themistode

Like most of the world, Zab Judah simply can’t wait to see former pound-for-pound star Floyd Mayweather take on YouTuber turned de-facto boxer, Logan Paul. The two are scheduled to face off against one another later on tonight at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Florida in an eight-round exhibition.

Although their contest has been promoted as purely an entertainment spectacle as opposed to an actual fight as no winner will be formally announced, many are incredulous that this contest is actually taking place. With Mayweather spending over 35 years in or around the boxing ring, Paul has recently picked up the sport just a few years ago. Despite that, Judah has spent plenty of long hours with Paul in the ring when the cameras weren’t rolling. And although it does appear at times that he’s making a mockery of the sport, Judah assures you that he’s doing everything right behind the scenes.

“I’ve seen him,” said Judah about Paul during an interview with VLAD TV. “I’ve watched his growth and I’ve seen his dedication. He’s really training. His body don’t tell no lies. He’s a white kid and he’s chiseled. He put in hard work and dedication.”

In addition to his hard work, Paul will walk into his showdown against Mayweather with several advantages working in his favor. For starters, Paul holds a six-inch height and four-inch reach advantage. Also, after weighing in yesterday, Paul tipped the scales 34.5 pounds heavier than Mayweather. And, with no hydration clause, Paul figures to weigh significantly more than Mayweather later on tonight.

Still, despite checking all of the boxes, no one in the boxing community believes the skills of Paul comes even remotely close to Mayweather’s. Everyone besides Judah. While he wouldn’t go as far as to say that Paul can outbox Mayweather but considering who he compared him to, Judah doesn’t believe it’s beyond the realm of possibility.

“He looks like a young Muhammad Ali,” continued Judah. “Watch how he box. I’m talking form-wise, dance-wise, just watch. I ain’t retarded, I know boxing. I’m not saying he is Muhammad Ali but his style mimics Ali.”