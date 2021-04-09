Yuriorkis Gamboa And Chris Colbert Heading Towards July Showdown

By: Hans Themistode

Yuriokis Gamboa has seemingly settled into his role as gatekeeper. Although his mantle is filled with world titles in numerous weight classes and a 2004 Olympic Gold medal, the Cuban native is no longer a true threat in either the 130 or 135-pound division.

With Gamboa turning 40 years old later this year and coming off the heels of two lopsided defeats, that hasn’t stopped world champions and highly rated contenders from sliding a fight contract across his desk. According to numerous reports, both Gamboa and current WBA interim super featherweight world champion Chris Colbert have agreed to terms on a showdown that would take place sometime in July.

The once blazing hand speed and concussive knockout power Gamboa was once known for simply isn’t there anymore. In his two most recent contests, he was outmuscled and stopped against Gervonta Davis in December of 2019. Seven months later, Gamboa was thoroughly outboxed by lightweight champion Devin Haney.

As for Colbert, the Brooklyn, New York native is fresh off a stoppage win against Jaime Arboleda in December of 2020.

While Colbert would welcome a showdown with Gamboa, the 24-year-old would be somewhat disappointed. For the past several months, the loquacious young star has expressed a desire to face some of boxing’s premier stars such as former multiple division champion Leo Santa Cruz.