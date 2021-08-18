Listen Now:  
Yordenis Ugas: “I’m Here To Wreck Any Future Plans Manny Pacquiao Has”

Posted on 08/18/2021

By: Hans Themistode

The smile on the face of Yordenis Ugas was evident the moment he got the call. The 35-year-old WBA welterweight champion was working diligently in training camp as he prepared to take on Fabian Maidana on the undercard of Errol Spence Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao.

Much to his surprise, Ugas was elevated to the starring role once it was revealed that Spence Jr. was unfit to stand across the ring from Pacquiao due to a torn/detached retina in his left eye. While Ugas has wished Spence Jr. a speedy recovery, he couldn’t contain his wide-spreading grin.

“It feels great to be in the main event Saturday night against a true legend like Pacquiao,” said Ugas during an interview with Premier Boxing Champions. “I didn’t hesitate at all when I got offered this fight. I knew right away what a big opportunity it would be and what a win like this can do for my career. I can’t wait to get in the ring on Saturday night.”

For Pacquiao, rumors have long circulated that this could be the last time he enters the ring. Having defeated Keith Thurman in July of 2019, before taking what he describes as a “much needed break,” Pacquiao, who’s also a senator in the Philippines, is said to be angling for a Presidential run in 2022.

Ugas knows good and well of Pacquiao’s political future. As a gesture of kindness, so to speak, the Cuban native would like to offer a helping hand to the former eight-division world champion by pushing him out of the sport of boxing for good.

“I’m here to wreck any future plans Manny Pacquiao has in the ring and make sure that Saturday is his last fight.”

