Yordenis Ugas: “I Would Fight Terence Crawford Without Question”

By: Hans Themistode

Former three division world champion and current WBO welterweight titlist Terence Crawford has been criticized for his level of opposition over the years. Fighters such as Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia have been forced to squint when trying to recognize the names that Crawford has shared the ring with as of late.

At the moment, the Nebraska native is staring down the barrel of a showdown with former welterweight titlist Kell Brook. A win against his British counterpart may have held Crawford in high regard in the eyes of his peers several years ago, but with two broken orbital bones, an admitted lack of motivation and the absence of a big fight on his resume in years, a win over Brook will do little to placate his critics.

On the opposite end of Crawford’s ailment’s is perpetual contender Yordenis Ugas. The 34 year old Cuban native has faced his fair share of big name opponents including Jamal James as well as Shawn Porter. Now, his murderers row of competition will be rewarded this coming Sunday when he takes on Abel Ramos with the vacant WBA regular title on the line.

A win isn’t guaranteed, but if he does what most are expecting then he would love to kick down the door on a number of potential mega matchups in the welterweight division. Including a contest with Crawford.

“I would love to fight the winner of Spence vs Garcia, Keith Thurman and Terence Crawford,” said Ugas to Ray Flores during a virtual interview. “I would fight Terence Crawford without question. That or even a matchup against Mikey Garcia, I’m open to doing that as well.”

For Crawford, he has consistently had one response in regards to matchups with Garcia, Spence, Thurman and others. In short, negotiations can make any of those dream bouts come true. Yet, in regards to Ugas, Crawford hasn’t shown any willingness to work things out.

“I talked about it but no offer has ever been presented to me.”

While fantasy matchups with Crawford excite Ugas (25-4, 12 KOs), for now, they are just that, fantasies. The 34 year old contender would much rather focus on reality and that would include his title contest this coming weekend.

“It’s going to be a great fight. I’m really excited about it. I’m always ready to fight the full distance but if I can get the knockout then great. My main goal at the end of the day is to become a world champion.”