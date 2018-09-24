World Boxing Super Series Announces Another Quarter Final Bout for New Orleans

By: Michael Kane

World Boxing Super Series have announced another super lightweight quarter final bout for their show on October 27th at the U.N.O Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, USA.

Belarus’ Ivan Baranchyk takes on Sweden’s Anthony Yigit for the vacant IBF super lightweight title.

This bout John’s another quarter final the between local hero Regis Prograis and England’s Terry Flanagan for the WBC super lightweight Diamond title.

Both fighters gave their thoughts on the upcoming match up via a WBSS press release.

“If you step into the ring against Ivan Baranchyk, just know, you will never have an easy fight,” said 25-year-old Baranchyk (18-0, 11 KOs).

“I am a boxer with a warrior’s heart and mentality, and I will fight till the last drop of blood no matter what. On October 27, I will not only defeat Anthony Yigit, it will be an execution.”

“I am ready to fight and I will win this belt! I will show everyone that I am the best in the division.”

Yigit, 27, last fought English champion Joe Hughes in a second defence of his EBU strap and is looking forward to getting back in the ring.

“I am looking forward to stepping into the ring again after almost a year of training hard and developing my skills,” said Yigit (21-0-1, 7 KOs).

“To fight on the WBSS and for the IBF world title is unreal! I’m so happy all those hours in the gym, the discipline outside the gym and all the blood, sweat and tears finally are giving results.”

“I believe there couldn’t have been a better time for me to fight at the world stage and I can’t wait to show all the boxing fans that I belong there!”