WIBF World Flyweight Champion Regina Halmich has Made 44 Title Defenses

By: Ken Hissner

Germany’s Regina Halmich, 54-1-1 (16), made her professional debut in March of 1994. In her sixth fight she won the WIBF European Super Flyweight Title defeating Cheryll Robertson, 0-0, of the UK by decision over 10 rounds. Two fights later she made her only defense of that title in Italy defeating Maria Rosa Tabbuso, 0-0, over 10 rounds.

In her ninth fight in April of 1995 Halmich, 8-0, made her only appearance in the USA at the Alladin Hotel, in Las Vegas, NV, and was not able to come out for the fifth round due to a cut on her cheek losing to Yvonne “The Terminator” Trevino, 1-1 (0), of Peoria, AZ, in a scheduled 10, for the vacant WIBF World Flyweight Title. Both boxers were down in the first round.



Photo Credit: Regina Halmich Facebook Account

In Halmich’s next fight due to Trevino never willing to defend her title Halmich wins the vacant WIBF World Flyweight Title defeating South Korean Kim Messer, 0-0, of Kirkland, WA, by split decision in Karlsruhe, Germany. In her next fight she defends her WIBF European Super Flyweight Title stopping Sonia Pereira, 0-0, of Portugal in the 7th round.

In Halmich’s next fight she defends her WIBF World Flyweight for the first time defeating Brigitte Scherzinour, 0-0, of Germany, knocking her out in the 8th round. Next she makes her second and last WIBF European Super Flyweight Title defeating Petrina Philipps, 0-0, of the UK.

In December of 1995 Halmich makes her second WIBF World Flyweight Title defeating Anissa “The Assassin” Zamarron, 4-1, of Austin, TX. Her next four defenses were against 0-0 opponents, then 0-1, 1-0 and 0-0. In September of 1997 she fought her first really good opponent in defeating southpaw Viktoria Pataki, 13-0, of Hungary. In December of 1998 they had a rematch in the Ukraine with Halmich again defeating her when she was 17-1.

Halmich has defended and defeated unbeaten boxers like southpaw Alina Shaternikova, 8-0, and again when she was 11-1, a Russian out of the UKR, Szilvia Csicsely, 10-0, of Hungary, Nadja Loritz, 13-0-2, a Morrocan out of Germany, and winning a split decision over Maria Jesus Rosa, 19-0.

Some of the better opponents Halmich defeated were Hollie “Hot Stuff” Dunaway, 13-3, of Las Vegas, Viktoria “Mili” Milo, 15-5, of Hungary, Wendy Rodriguez, 18-3-3, of L.A., and fought a draw and won the rematch by decision over Elena Reid, 14-1-4, of Las Vegas, in a draw and in the rematch 17-2-5, by decision.

Halmich has defeated 17 opponents who were making their debut, and two with 0-1 and 0-2 records. In her final fight she won a majority decision over Hagar Shmoulefeld “Super” Finer, 6-3-1, of Israel.

Halmich fought once each in Italy, Austria, USA and UKR with 52 of her 57 fights in Germany. How you can defend a world title against an opponent who never had a fight is like Floyd “Money” Mayweather at 49-0 fighting a 0-0 Conor McGregor. Halmich retired at age 31. Her manager was Klaus-Peter Kohl and her trainer Torsten Schmitz.