Whyte vs Chisora 2 Reportedly Sold 438,000 Pay Per View Buys

By: Shane Willoughby

With Dillian Whyte’s bout against Oscar Rivas scheduled for Sky Sports box office, it’s a perfect time to look at how well Whyte vs Chisora ll done on PPV.

Whyte vs Chisora 2 reportedly sold 438,000 PPV buys on Sky Sports. Which is a little short of the million buys Hearn was hoping for.

Whilst it didn’t do as well as many were expecting as it’s less than Whyte’s previous PPV against Joseph Parker; it’s still a good amount of buys?

Financially it’s very solid, generating just under £9million. It’s unprecedented for two fighters who have never held a world title to generate that amount money and sell that much PPV.

Not to mention the fact that it clashed with Frampton vs Warrington and being 3 days before Christmas.

It may have even done more buys than Wilder vs Fury on BT sports but the PPV numbers for that fight haven’t officially been released. Make of that what you will.

With all of that said, Can Whyte vs Rivas do more buys? The obvious answer is no. But with this being Matchroom’s first mega-event taking place in the UK this year, the British boxing fans are desperate for a big fight.

Which introduces another question. Could the body snatcher replace Anthony Joshua? After AJ’s loss to Ruiz most English fight fans are lost in the wilderness – searching for a fighter to provide some form of sustenance.

In addition to that, most of Britain’s top fighters are fighting stateside. This leaves a massive void for someone to fill. Could that be Dillian Whyte?

The WBC number 1 contender will be hoping to exactly that and an impressive win over the tough Columbian Oscar Rivas will be a great start.