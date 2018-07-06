Who is Thailand’s WBC Mini Champion Chayaphon Moonsri (50-0)?

By: Ken Hissner

Few ever mention or write about the WBC Minimumweight champion Chayaphon Moonsri aka Wanheng Menayothin/Kaiyanghada born October 27, 1985 in Maha Sarakham, Thailand, residing in Bangkok.

This writer started when he went 47-0 in January of 2017 in his sixth defense defeating Melvin Jerusalem, 11-0, of the Philippines who was deducted a point in round 8 for a low blow costing him possibly a majority draw losing 115-113 and 114-113 twice by referee Celestino Ruiz of Chicago, IL, at the Phitsanulok Provincial Ground in Thailand over 12 rounds.

After one of Moonsri’s four non-title bouts wins since winning the title in November 16, 2014, stopping Mexico’s Oswaldo Novoa, 14-4-1, in the 9th round. Novoa had gone to China to win the title and was making his second defense.

Moonsri’s made nine defenses and as previously mentioned four non-title fights since winning the title. In February of 2015 he made his first defense defeating Filipino Jeffrey “Jeffer” Galero, 11-0, 119-109, 120-108 and 120-109, over 12 rounds. In June in his second defense he knocked out Filipino southpaw Jerry Tomogdan, 18-5-3, in the 9th round. In November in his third defense he stopped South Korea’s Young Gil Bae, 26-4-1, the interim WBO Asia Pacific champion in the 9th round after scoring a knockdown.

In Moonsri’s fourth defense in March of 2016 he stopped the Japanese champion southpaw Go Odaira, 12-4-3, having dropped him in the 3rd and 5th rounds and halting him in the 5th round. In his fifth defense he defeated Mexico’s Saul, “Baby” Juarez, 23-4-1, by scores of 116-113, 115-113 and 116-112 over 12 rounds.

In June of 2017 Moonsri made his seventh defense defeating Tanzania born Omari “Lion Boy” Kimweri, 16-3, out of Australia despite having his left eye lid cut by an accidental head butt in the first round costing the challenger a point. Scores after 12 rounds were 118-109 twice and 117-110. Kimweri hasn’t fought since.

In November of 2017 Moonsri made his eighth defense defeating the interim WBO World Minimum champion southpaw Japan’s Tatsuya Fukuhara, 19-5-6, who had previously lost a close decision to the current WBO World champion Japan’s Ryuya Yamanaka. Moonsri defeated him more thoroughly by scores of 117-110, 118-109 twice.

In Moonsri’s ninth and most recent defense he stopped Panama’s southpaw Leroy “El Sensactional” Estrada, 16-2, in the fifth round on May 2nd. Estrada was his No. 1 contender.