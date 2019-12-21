Welcome to The Danny Garcia Show

By: Hans Themistode

2020 is primed to be a big one for former two division world champion Danny Garcia.

After falling short in two contest against Keith Thurman and Shawn Porter in 2017 and 2018, Garcia has bounced back in a big way. Earlier this year he was seen stopping the ultra tough Adrian Granados in the seventh round of their contest. If Garcia was looking to make a statement, he surely accomplished it.

With 8 losses to his name, Granados is by no means a world beater. His skill level has seemingly plateaued and one would mistake him for an elite level boxer. However, his toughness, grit and will to win is second to none. Garcia beat all of it out of Granadas when the two met in the ring.

With the victory, Garcia successfully lined himself up with unified Welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. Yet, with Spence suffering serious injuries due to a horrific car accident, their contest was postponed. It was an opportunity that Garcia was looking forward too, but if there is one thing life has taught not just Garcia but every and anyone, is that time stops for no man.

“Yeah, definitely my mindset was fighting Spence,” said Garcia during a recent press conference in Brooklyn, New York. “That was my date. When it happened, I’m glad he’s ok but the show must go on.”

Boxing fans and unjustly so, have been critical of Garcia and his level of opposition. With the recent choice of Ivan Redkach as his next opponent, fans have once again shown Garcia a bit of criticism for the choice. The condemnation of Redkach should be put to rest. The once fringe contender who has turned into a legitimate one, has reeled off three straight victories, including a sixth round stoppage over former title holder Devon Alexander.

Still, the question remains, just how can a contest against Ivan Redkach possibly lead Garcia to memorable 2020? That’s easy. If Garcia can successfully defeat Redkach on the 25th of January, he will position himself for a possible showdown with some of the bigger names in the division.

“If Pac-man wants to fight me or if Spence wants to fight me then I’m ready for whoever. But for now, Redkach makes a lot of sense because he is a southpaw and I’m going to be fighting a southpaw after I get this victory so I’ll already be ready for a southpaw. It’s all about putting a game plan together.”

In a career that has spanned almost a decade and a half, Garcia has built his name on the backs of the great fighters he has defeated inside of the ring. With a victory against Redkach, Garcia will once again be in line to take on one of the biggest names in the division. For now however, he isn’t focused on the future.

The Philadelphia born fighter is just looking to put on a show in his home away from home.

“I’ve fought here a quarter of all the fights that have been here, so you can say that this is my house. I’m happy to be back, I feel blessed. Come January 25th, it’s going to be the Danny Garcia show. It’s going to be a great show and expect to see fireworks baby.”