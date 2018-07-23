Vivian Harris Gets “Big Payback” Against DeMarcus Corley

by: Sean Crose

It was called The Big Payback, and indeed, Vivian Harris got his big payback as he beat popular veteran DeMarcus “Chop Chop” Corley in a rematch of their 2017 bout. The two super welterweights now have a win a piece over each other, both victories coming by way of unanimous decision. The bout, which was the main event of a card titled “The Big Payback,” went down at the FedEx Forum in Memphis. The event was a product of Lank Promotions, which is run by 33 year old Langston “Lank the King” Hampton. It was one of a total of four cards Hampton plans on staging this year.



Photo Credit: Lank Promotions Facebook Page

Hampton worked with Affiliation Management, which is affiliated with Floyd Mayweather’s The Money Team. The Mayweather association paid off. Not only was Corley a former Mayweather opponent, on the card, other Mayweather fighters plied their trade on Saturday, as well. Lanell Bellows, a onetime Mayweather sparring partner, beat Lamar Harris via TKO in the fourth round of their super middleweight bout. Bellows, who has said he never intentionally goes for the knockout, still claimed beforehand to be “mentally, spiritually and physically strong.” The victory put Bellows back in the win category after battling Naim Terbunja to a draw in May.

Charvis Holifield, another fighter whose a part of the Mayweather universe, didn’t fare as well as Bellows. The super middleweight, who recently got his real estate license in Nevada, lost a unanimous decision to Donald Ward of West Memphis. “I’m the guy,” Ward told the Commercial Appeal, “who’s supposed to lose…who figured out in the first round that Holifield didn’t have a match for his speed.” In other contests, bantamweight Ava Knight, heavyweight Grover Young and welterweight Marco Hall Jr all logged in victories. According to the Commercial Appeal, between two and three thousand fans were in attendance.

Perhaps the biggest draw of the night, however, was Floyd Maywather Jr himself, for the legendary fighter flew in and then hosted an after party. “Like I TOLD YAL,” Hampton stated on the Lank Promotions Facebook page, “FLOYD “MONEY” MAYWEATHER Did Arrive Last Night in Memphis. Next Fight will be Biggengs.” The after party took place at the Memphis Cook Convention Center in Memphis. All of this, of course, was good for Hampton, who strives to bring an original approach to his promotions. As described, Lank Promotions is a “new boxing/entertainment” enterprise “that’s designed for the world.”