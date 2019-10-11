Update: Errol Spence Stable, Full Recovery Expected

By: Sean Crose

Welterweight titlist Errol Spence Junior has miraculously survived a harrowing car accident with no broken bones. According to reports, Spence has facial lacerations, but – remarkably – his bones have been left intact. Video of the accident shows Spence’s Ferrari literally flying through the air in the early hours of Thursday as it barely misses a phone pole in a fury of dust and debris. Spence was immediately rushed to a hospital, leaving the crash scene looking like a war zone, his white sport’s car totaled, pieces strewn across the Dallas street.

Swanson Communications, which represents Spence, has issued a press release which reads: “Errol Spence Jr., IBF/WBC unified welterweight world champion, was involved in a serious, single-car accident in Dallas early Thursday morning and is being treated at a Dallas-area hospital. Spence is awake and responding and his condition is listed as stable. He did not sustain any broken bones or fractures, but has some facial lacerations. He is expected to make a full recovery.”

The release then speaks on behalf of the Spence family. “He (Spence) is currently resting with his family by his side,” it read. “They want to thank everyone for their prayers and well wishes and are extremely grateful to the Dallas first responders who rushed to the scene to attend to Errol after the accident and the doctors who are taking care of him at the hospital.”

Sources have told CBS Fort Worth Affiliate KTVT that Spence will be charged with drunk driving. Spence had been riding quite high before the accident (where he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt). He had recently bested Shawn Porter in a thriller while fights with Danny Garcia, Manny Pacquiao, and Terence Crawford appeared to be on the horizon. It’s far too soon, of course, to know if or when the man will return to the ring.