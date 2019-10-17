Update: Errol Spence Charged With DWI

by: Sean Crose

“No broken bones,” Errol Spence Jr reported on social media Wednesday (in a now deleted post). “I’m a savage!!” While he’s hardly a savage outside of the ring, the undefeated welterweight titlist is fortunate to have lived through a stunning car crash last week while driving his white Ferrari through Dallas in the wee hours of the morning. Video footage shows the car literally flipping through the air and kicking up dust and debris before finally landing in what is essentially a heap. Miraculously, Spence emerged from accident no worse for wear and is expected to make a complete recovery. The fighter’s troubles, however, involve more than a hospital bill and a totaled Italian sports car.

For news has broken that the Dallas Police Department is charging Spence with driving while intoxicated. The Guardian was told by “a Dallas police spokesperson” that “Mr Spence has been released from the hospital and will need to address those charges.” Although he was said to be driving far faster than he was legally allowed to, the spokesperson told the Guardian that Spence will avoid charges in that regard. “As for getting a speed of the vehicle,” the spokesperson said, “we will not be getting one. It was a single car accident with no other criminal charges.”

One of the most highly regarded fighters in the world, Spence is a former Olympian who has bested the likes of Chris Algieri, Kell Brook, Mikey Garcia, and – most recently – Shawn Porter. A fight with former champion Danny Garcia was reportedly next, while major showdowns with fellow welterweight titlists (and top level fighters) Manny Pacquiao and Terence Crawford appeared to be in the Desoto, Texas natives’ future. Spence has frequently been pointed to as a future A-level star of the sport. No exact details have been given on Spence’s current condition, however, other than the fact that his bones have remained intact and that he’s expected to recover fully. If and when the man will return to the ring is unknown.

Spence’s Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) charge is reportedly being classified as a Misdemeanor B, which, according to Yahoo Sports “indicates Spence’s BAC wasn’t above 0.15 percent.” As of press time, neither Spence nor anyone from his camp has publicly commented on the charges. Boxing Insider will continue to keep readers up to date on this developing story.