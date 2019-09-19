Unbeaten Ruben Villa to Face Jose Durantes on Showtime

By: Ken Hissner

Thompson Boxing Promotions and Banner Promotions will put on a fight card from the La Hacienda Event Center in Midland Texas. The main event will be between two unbeaten featherweights, WBO International Champion Ruben “RV4” Villa (16-0, 5kos) against JOse Enrique “El Ejecutor” Durantes Vivas (17-0, 9 kos) of Montebello, Mexico. Villa was a 2015 Olympic Alternate and is from Salinas, California. Friday will be his first title defense.

In his last bout in May, Villa defeated Luis “El Venado” Lopez Vargas, 17-1. Vivas biggest win was over Edixon “El Cabezon” Perez, 17-2.

“I am excited to be back on ShoBox. I know I must be winning and doing my job for me to keep getting on ShoBox and getting this great exposure,” said Villa.

In addition the “A” side has eight unbeaten fighters putting their perfect records on the line. In the co-feature Lightweight Michael “West Texas Warrior” Dutchover, 13-0 (10), of Sante Fe Springs, CA, takes on Thomas “Gunna Man” Mattice, 14-1 (10), of Cleveland, OH), over 10 rounds.

“I know my fights are getting tougher and my opponents getting better. Thomas Mattice is going to bring out the best in me. A lot of my fights have been quick knockouts, and hopefully with this fight, people will see I bring a high skill level,” said Dutchover.

In the Super Lightweight division Brandun Lee, 16-0 (14), of La Quinta, CA, has scored seven knockouts in his last seven fights and takes on Milton Arauz, 10-1-1 (5), of Jinotega, Nicaragua, over 8 rounds.

In 6 round bouts featuring Lightweight Abel Navarrete, Jr., 6-0 (4), of Amarillo, TX, and Super Featherweight Aaron “Angel Baby” Perez, 8-0 (5), of Albuquerque, NM.

In 4 round bouts featuring Brazilian Lightweight Matheus Avrella Lamarque, 1-0 (1), of Laurel Hill, Long Island, NY, Light Heavyweight Desmond “Dez” Hill, 5-0 (4), of Odessa, Texas, Super Middleweight James Land 1-0 (1), of Midland, Texas and Welterweight Vito “White Majic” Mielnicki, Jr., 1-0 (1), of Roseland, NJ.