Unbeaten Fundora and Zepeda Headline Fridays Showtime Card

By: Ken Hissner

Sampson Boxing and Paco Presents will bring in an 8 bout card Friday at the Vinna Vegas Casino & Resort, in Sloan, Iowa, over on the Showtime Network

In the Main Event they will be featuring unbeaten Super Welterweight Sebastion “The Towering Inferno” Fundora of California and Hector Manuel “Baby” Zepeda of Mexico.

Fundora, 12-0 (8), of Coachella, CA, is a 6’7 southpaw who in February knocked out previously unbeaten Donnie Marshall, then 10-0. Zepeda, 17-0 (4), of Tijuana, Mexico, just five weeks ago won an 8 round decision over Giovanny “GG” Gonzalez, then 7-4. This will be Zepeda’s US debut. Both boxers are 21.

This will be Fundora’s sixth unbeaten opponent he will be facing. He has fought outside the US including four wins in Mexico and two in Argentina.

Unbeaten Lightweights Michel “The Bramble” Rivera, 15-0 (10), from Santo Domingo, DR, will be facing Rene “El Bravo” Tellez Giron, 13-0 (7), of Queretaro, Mexico, over 8 rounds.

Rivera’s last four opponents had a combined record of 57-6-2, including a win over Manuel Botis, then 23-1-1, in 2017. Giron has wins in Ukraine and a pair in Colombia so fighting out of Mexico is nothing new to him.

Lightweight southpaw Yeis Gabriel Solano, 14-0 (10), of Monteria, Colombia, takes on Elias “El Macho” Damian Araujo, 20-1 (8), of Santa Fe, Argentina, over 8 rounds.

Solano will be making his US debut and up against his toughest opponent in Araujo who has held the WBC Latino and Argentina (FAB) title and will be making his US debut.

Unbeaten 6:06 heavyweight Roney Hines, 6-0 (5), out of Cleveland, OH, is a 2018 National Golden Gloves Champion. He takes on 43 bout veteran southpaw Grover Young of Memphis, TN, over 4 rounds.

Super lightweight Joe James, 4-0 (2), of St. Cloud, MN, takes on debuting Emeka Ifekandu, over 4 rounds.

A pair of Super lightweight boxers from Nebraska in Jose Jacobo, 5-1 (1), and Nate Morrow, 1-1 (1), will be in a 6 round bout. Two other 4 round bouts are scheduled rounding out this 48 round card.