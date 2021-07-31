Listen Now:  
UFC Star Kamaru Usman Confident He Could Defeat Canelo Alvarez In A Boxing Ring: “I Can Do Anything I Put My Mind To”

Posted on 07/31/2021

By: Hans Themistode

There’s been a large influx of mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters leaving the steel cage and entering the boxing ring. Former UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) middleweight champion Anderson Silva recently outpointed former middleweight belt holder, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

In the next few weeks, former long-reigning UFC welterweight titlist Tyron Woodley will have his first sanctioned boxing match when he takes on Logan Paul. Also, Vitor Belfort, a one-time UFC light heavyweight champion, will leave the confines of the MMA cage to take on 2014 boxing Hall of Famer Oscar De La Hoya on September 11th.

Currently, Kamaru Usman enjoys life as one of the best UFC fighters in the world and is the reigning and defending welterweight belt holder. The 34-year-olds title reign is widely regarded as one of the best the fight promotion has ever seen. But while he’s currently riding an 18 fight win streak, which includes four title defenses, pound-for-pound star and unified super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez, has caught his eye.

With the Mexican native considered the best boxers in the world, Usman is tempted to test that theory. The goal for Usman isn’t simply to hold his own. No, the UFC star flat out believes he can pull off the unthinkable.

“I think I can do anything that I put my mind to,” said Usman during a self-recorded video. “I don’t disrespect Canelo. I think Canelo is one of the best and one of the greatest of this generation. I do not disrespect him at all, I respect his skills and I think he’s a phenomenal champion. But I also know whatever I put my mind to, I go out there and get it.”

Alvarez, 31, is currently on the lookout for a new opponent. The former four-division champion recently saw negotiations between himself and IBF super middleweight titlist Caleb Plant breakdown. With the Mexican star attempting to get back into the ring by mid-September, team Alvarez is scouring the boxing landscape for his next foe.

Not amongst the possible candidates is UFC’s Usman. The 34-year-old is penciled to take on highly rated contender Colby Covington on November 6th, at Madison Square Garden, in New York City.

While Usman remains focused on defending his title for the fifth time, he isn’t ruling out the possibility of following in the footsteps of many MMA fighters who eventually tried their hand in the boxing ring.

“If it’s in the cards in the future, maybe we’ll dance.”

