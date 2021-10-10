Tyson Fury: “I Hit Him [Deontay Wilder] With A Crunching Right Hook Upside The Temple, Shots Like That End Careers”

By: Hans Themistode

Leading up to his third, and presumably, final showdown against Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury warned his long-time rival that he would receive a beating like no other.

Originally, the two tangoed on February 22nd, 2020 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. At the time, Wilder was viewed as almost an indomitable force. Having stopped all but one of his opponents, Tyson Fury in their first encounter in 2018, Wilder walked into their second contest as a considerable favorite.

Despite the public backing of oddsmakers, Fury ignored the naysayers and went on to hand Wilder a one-sided stoppage defeat, the first of his career. With the two squaring off once more, this time at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Fury predicted a more brutal beating.

Although Wilder had plenty of strong moments, one of which includes two knockdowns in the fourth round, Fury ultimately dusted himself off and pounded Wilder throughout. After a nip and tuck first half, Fury dominated down the stretch. With Wilder completely gassed during the championship rounds, Fury uncorked the fight-ending shot in the 11th round.

Before Wilder’s body hit the canvas, referee Russell Mora waved off their contest. An extremely jubilant Fury immediately jumped onto the top ropes and screamed to the jam-packed Las Vegas crowd in excitement.

Given the opportunity to reflect on how things ended, Fury believes the blows he landed on Wilder could force him to step away from the ring for good.

“He was getting tired and fatigued,” said Fury following his victory. “I hit him solid with a crunching right hook right upside the temple. Shots like that end careers.”

Promptly following the win, Fury leaned across the ropes and began saying a prayer. Once it concluded, Fury walked over to the corner of Wilder and attempted to shake his hand. In spite of Fury’s sportsmanlike gesture, Wilder was uninterested in letting bygones be bygones.

Although Fury was hoping that the pair could bury the hatchet and move on, he’s accepted that Wilder’s disdain for him may continue to linger for much longer. Regardless of the post-fight snub, Fury has wished Wilder a speedy recovery.

“I just hope that he’s okay, he took a lot of punishment.”