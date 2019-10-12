Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman Set For Showdown in Saudi Arabia

By: Hans Themistode

Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs) will be looking to put his feud with WWE super star Braun Strowman to rest as the two face off in an up coming matchup.

Fury, who has been a unified Heavyweight champion and is the current Lineal belt holder, will be making his WWE debut. His contest against Strowman is slated to take place on October 31st, in Saudi Arabia.

The feud between the two big men has been taking place for quite some time now. After words were exchanged between one another, the two went blow for blow a few days ago on Monday night RAW as the entire roster of WWE super stars separated the two.

Fury, who is patiently awaiting his rematch with current WBC Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, is thrilled for to be apart of such a massive event.

“How honoured I am to be here and be involved in such a massive event in Saudi Arabia. It’s a fantastic opportunity for me,” Fury said.

Although it is surprising to see Fury jump into the world of WWE, it isn’t surprising to see him take on one of the biggest men that they have to offer. The current Lineal champion might be undefeated in the boxing ring, but Strowman isn’t concerned. According to him, this is a completely different ball game.

“Tyson Fury is a bad dude,” said Strowman. Especially when you take into consideration what he has overcome but in WWE, we don’t wear gloves, you are coming into my world.”

Fury has never been outdone on the mic and that continued as he offered a warning of sorts to Strowman.

“I just want to say how excited I am to be fighting the monster among men, Braun Strowman. After seeing him I really know why he’s got the nickname the monster among men. But me being the undefeated lineal heavyweight boxing champion, I fear no man. I’m undefeated in 30 professional contests. When I go to Saudi Arabia to fight Braun Strowman I’m still going to be undefeated, because I’m going to knock Braun Strowman out. He talks about how good his hands are, but he’s messing with the man with the best hands in boxing. He don’t want none of them hands, let me tell you that.”

Fury’s personality, character and penchant for being a slick talker on the mic has prompted promoter Bob Arum to give a comparison to a former great fighter of his.

“Tyson Fury, the Gypsy King, he’s not only a great fighter, he reminds me of Muhammad Ali, George Foreman,” said Arum. “He entertains in the ring and he is a tremendous personality.”

The comparisons between Ali and Fury has a bit of truth to it. Fury has always been an entertainer. His personality both inside and outside of the ring has drawn attention to 6 foot 9 Heavyweight champion.

Come October 31st on Halloween, Fury will receive all the attention he has been looking for. His upcoming contest with fellow champion Deontay Wilder could be put on ice if he doesn’t first rid himself of the larger than life Braun Strowman.