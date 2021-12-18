Tyron Woodley On His Rivalry With Jake Paul: “This Is The Biggest Fight Of The Year, We Took Over 2021”

By: Hans Themistode

Before Tyron Woodley steps into the ring against Jake Paul later on tonight at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, the UFC star has a strong hunch as to whom he’ll face next.

Following a close split decision loss to Paul on August 29th, in Paul’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, Woodley was incensed with the results. Although Woodley admitted that Paul had his moments, the 39-year-old is convinced that he should’ve been given the nod. In addition to what Woodley maintains was shaky judging, in the fourth round, in particular, Woodley believes an injustice was performed.

During the period, Woodley landed a strong overhand right. Once the blow connected, the force of it pushed Paul into the second and third ropes, something that Woodley vehemently believes should have been ruled a knockdown.

Now, with Woodley attempting to get his revenge later on tonight, the former UFC star is completely convinced that once he takes care of business in just a few short hours, Paul will have no choice but to face him once again.

“You’re going to see a trilogy,” said Woodley to several reporters. “You’re going to see him get knocked out. When he gets knocked out on Saturday, you don’t think he’s gonna want to run that back?”

Originally, Paul appeared set to leave Woodley in the rearview mirror. The social media star signed off on a showdown that would see him take on his first actual boxer in Tommy Fury, half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Yet, with Fury forced to remove himself from the card due to injury, Woodley was given the call. With no hesitation, the 39-year-old quickly jumped at the opportunity to settle the score with Paul.

As Woodley patiently sifts through the 2021 boxing calendar, he can’t help but smile. The former UFC champion admits that there have been plenty of intriguing matchups throughout the year. But, considering that his first showdown against Paul generated roughly half a million pay-per-view buys, Woodley is convinced the combination of himself and Paul is a match made in heaven.

“It’s been a lot of fights with a lot of people but none of them has gotten the buzz of this fight. This is not the YouTuber vs. the MMA fighter. This is I don’t f*cking like you, you don’t f*cking like me. This is the biggest fight of the year, we took over 2021.”