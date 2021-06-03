Tyron Woodley Not Looking For Boxing One-Off: “I Want To Fight Twice This Year”

By: Hans Themistode

For Tyron Woodley, he made his bones destroying his opponents in the UFC’s octagon. At one point, the 39-year-old was considered the best in the welterweight division as he held the UFC crown from 2016-2019.

Still, despite being a well-respected fighter in the cage, Woodley appears to be ready to move past his time in the octagon and enter the boxing ring full time. Recently, both Woodley and YouTube star turned de-facto boxer, Jake Paul, agreed to terms for a showdown set to take place on August 28th. While on paper it might be the first official boxing match for Woodley but that doesn’t mean it’ll be the last.

“I want to fight twice this year,” said Woodley during an interview with TMZ. “I fight [Jake Paul] on August 28 and I think around November, I’ll be ready to box again.”

For Woodley, the news that he’s fighting Paul was music to his ears. Just a few months ago, Woodley stood ringside as Paul stopped his good friend and former MMA star, Ben Askren. All Paul needed was the first round to get the job done, dropping him in the opening frame before their bout was officially waved off.

Immediately following the win, Woodley dared Paul to face him. While he has never stepped into a boxing ring, Woodley has knocked out several opponents in the octagon. Yet, regardless of his success, Woodley is currently on a four-fight losing streak in the UFC and was brutally submitted in the first round in March earlier this year.

With his UFC career falling apart, many, including Woodley, believed his time at the top of the division and more importantly, cashing big checks, were over. However, considering how much he is getting paid to face Paul, Woodley couldn’t be happier with where his stock is.

“The best thing that’s happened in the last 24 hours is I’m smiling that my market value is where it’s at. You won’t put me in the clearance rack.”

According to Woodley’s manager Malki Kawa, the former UFC champion is making a seven-figure paycheck. Although oddsmakers have already declared Paul as the early favorite heading into their showdown, Woodley is supremely confident that he’s going to make it look easy come August 28th. His belief in himself has nothing to do with overlooking the competition or any possible hubris. Instead, Woodley is simply prepared to put his head down and get to work.

“[The reason I said he’ll be the easiest fight my career], it’s not because he’s an easy fight, but because I’m gonna train my ass off and I’m gonna make it an easy fight.”