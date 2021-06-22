Tugstsogt Nyambayar Replaces Yuriokis Gamboa, Will Now Face Chris Colbert On July 3rd

By: Hans Themistode

When it was first announced that Chris Colbert, the WBA interim 130-pound titlist would be taking on long-faded former champion Yuriokis Gamboa, many believed that it would be a walk in the park. Now, however, after the 39-year-old Gamboa was forced to pull out due to injuries to both his ribs and heel, a much sterner test is now awaiting Colbert.

Tugstsogt Nyambayar, a former 126-pound title challenger, will move up in weight to take on Colbert on July 3rd at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson California. While Nyambayar now has less than two weeks to prepare for one of boxing’s youngest and brightest stars, he figures to be a much more difficult test than Gamboa. Although the 39-year-old has the sort of credentials that are seldom seen in the sport, his 2004 Olympic gold medal has collected a considerable amount of dust and the multiple world titles that are currently resting in his trophy case in his palatial estate, are inconsequential at this point in his career.

With back to back one-sided losses at the hands of Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney, many believed that another was awaiting him against Colbert. He’ll now look to heal from his injuries and return at a later date.

Since suffering a competitive loss at the hands of Gary Russell Jr. in February of 2020, Nyambayar has bounced back. In September of 2020, the Los Angeles resident picked up a split decision win against Cobia Breedy.

As for his new opponent in Colbert, the 24-year-old simply wants to keep his momentum going. After stopping Jaime Arboleda in the 11th round in December of 2020, the Brooklyn, New York native has clamored for big fights. Regardless of the amount of hubris he’s shown, the undefeated titleholder is determined to prove why he’s considered a rising star in the division.

Ultimately, Colbert has named fights against Shakur Stevenson, Leo Santa Cruz, Gervonta Davis and several others as future mega showdowns later down the line.