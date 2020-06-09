Top Rank Details Extreme Safety Measures in Boxing’s Return

By: Hans Themistode

Live boxing made a successful return to television sets all across the world tonight. COVID-19 pressed pause on all events for the past three months and forced fans to watch a non stop regurgitation of classic fights.

Nearly three months later however, promoter and CEO of Top Rank Boxing, Bob Arum has a full schedule on tap for the foreseeable future.

According to Arum, Top Rank will proceed with two shows per week for the entirety of the summer. While COVID-19 is still ravishing most of the world, Arum has left no stone unturned in making sure that his fighters and staff remain safe.

Keep reading to checkout the entire safety protocol’s that Top Rank has taken.

1. For starters, Top Rank has implemented signs everywhere that may seem rudimentary but are absolutely necessary. The signs are imploring everyone to wash their hands and keep six feet apart. Each sign also comes accompanied with hand sanitizer stations.

2. Fighters from each camp were given a designated time that they were allowed to train. While they are inside training, the doors are closed shut as to not let anyone in. Following every fighter’s workout, the entire arena is sanitized and resealed until the following fighter enters.

3. In order for fighters and staff members to enter the bubble which is the arena, they must be tested twice a week and everyone must be wearing a mask as well.

4. Following the conclusion of every fight, the red and blue corner are sanitized and cleaned.

5. No longer will ring girls make their customary walk into the ring to announce the beginning of a new round. Instead, they are given a platform to stand upon. Not only have the ring girls found a new elevated home, but so did the ring announcers as they will be standing beside them throughout.

6. If that wasn’t enough, Top Rank took things to another level. Throughout the entire facility a UVC machine will be present. The reason is simple, it prevents bacteria from reproducing.

With the unpredictable nature of COVID-19, Bob Arum has done his best to ensure there will be no more unwanted interruptions.