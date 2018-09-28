Top Rank Boxing on ESPN+ Preview: Uzcategui vs. Maderna

By: Michael Kane

Jose Uzcategui has his his first outing since becoming full IBF World Super Middleweight champion when he takes on Ezequiel Maderna in a 10 round non title bout.

Uzcategui (27-2 23 KO) who won the interim title by defeating Andre Dirrell back in March by KO in what was a rematch after their first fight ended in a disqualification loss for Uzcategui after he knocked out Dirrell as the bell was sounding.



Photo Credit: Top Rank Boxing Twitter Account

Uzcategui was made full champion after James DeGale relinquished his belt, seemingly not wanting to face Uzcategui.

Maderna won the Argentinian title in his last outing in January, beating Martin Fidel Rios by unanimous decision.

Expect the big hitting champion Uzcategui to carry on winning probably by KO.

Also on the main card is Filipino boxer Jerwin Ancajas making another defence of his IBF junior bantamweight title. Ancajas (30-1-1 20KO) is the longest current reigning junior bantamweight champion. He will defend for the 6th time against Argentinian Alejandro Santiago.

Santiago competed for the WBO NABO super flyweight title in his last bought against Jose Martinez however the bout ended in a draw.

This match up is a big step up in calibre of opposition that Santiago will have faced. Expect Ancajas to win comfortably. Again by KO.

As part of the press conference on Wednesday, Uzcategui said, “Since the beginning of my career, I have never underestimated anybody. I know that this is a great opportunity for Maderna. I know that he’s very hungry. He knows the opportunity that he has in front of him.

“I am going to try and put on a great performance for everybody. I know that I’m in a tough division but I believe I am the best in division. I don’t see anybody coming and beating me.”

Maderna said, ” I recognise that Jose Uzcategui is a great champion. I know his background, that he has a tremendous amateur career. That’s why he’s the champion, I can say that about me too. I also had a great amateur career. I fought in the 2008 Olympics.

“I’m going to try and do my best, especially since this is my first opportunity in the United States.”

Ancajas said, “The last fight, we weren’t that impressive. This time, we trained hard and long. We do things that we didn’t do before, and we’ll try our best to come up with a better performance this time.”

Santiago said, “This means a lot yo me. I turned pro 8 years ago. I’ve been training really hard for this fight. I am going to do my best to take this title with us.

” I feel very comfortable. I don’t feel any pressure. If we look at my record, I’ve fought plenty of giys in their backyards. I prepare myself for 12 rounds. I won’t go in their looking for the knockout. I’m going to go in there and try and win rounds.”

The event takes place at the home of NBA’s Golden State Warriors, Oakland’s Oracle Arena tonight. You can catch the action on ESPN +.

Full card:

ESPN+ (10:30 p.m. ET)

• Jose Uzcategui 172.6 lbs vs. Ezequiel Maderna 172 lbs

(Light Heavyweight – 10 Rounds)

• Jerwin Ancajas 114.2 lbs vs. Alejandro Santiago 114.6 lbs

(Ancajas’ IBF Junior Bantamweight title – 12 Rounds)

ESPN+ (7:30 p.m. ET)

• Rico Ramos 127.4 lbs vs. Daniel Olea 123.2 lbs

(Featherweight – 8 Rounds)

• Genesis Servania 123.6 lbs vs. Carlos Carlson 123.2 lbs

(Featherweight – 10/8Rounds)

• Joshua Greer Jr. 119.6 lbs vs. Giovanni Delgado 122 lbs

(Super Bantamweight – 10/8 Rounds)

• Askhat Ualikhanov 141.8 lbs vs. Angel Hernandez 146.6 lbs

(Welterweight – 8/6 Rounds)

• Janibek Alimkhanuly 163.6 lbs vs. Carlos Galvan 162.6 lbs

(Super Middleweight – 8/6 Rounds)

• Christopher Zavala 126.4 lbs vs. Dominic Blanco 129.4 lbs

(Super Featherweight – 4 Rounds)

• Derry Noble 117 lbs vs. Edson Noria 116.8 lbs

(Bantamweight – 4 Rounds)

• Justin Cardona 136 lbs vs. Arturo Izaguirre 138 lbs

(Super Lightweight – 4 Rounds)

• Rene Moreno 131 lbs vs. Bacilio Monterroso 128.6 lbs

(Lightweight – 4 Rounds)