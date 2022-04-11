Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Tim Bradley Unimpressed With Gennadiy Golovkin: “He Looked Terrible”

Posted on 04/11/2022

By: Hans Themistode

Philip Fong / AFP

Despite turning 40-years-old just a few days ago, and regardless of being out of the ring for nearly two years, Gennadiy Golovkin wiped off the ring rust this past weekend, to become a unified middleweight champion.

The near 5 to 1 favorite stormed into the backyard of Ryota Murata at the Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, to register a ninth-round stoppage victory on the night. While the end result was exactly what Golovkin was envisioning, Murata gave him all he could handle.

In the early goings of their middleweight unification bout, Murata found success as he pumped out a consistent jab that repeatedly snapped the head back of Golovkin. Once Murata found his range, he attacked the midsection of his man. Although Murata seemed to be in control, Golovkin quelled his momentum in the second half.

A visibly tired Murata languished against the ropes as the championship rounds neared. In the ninth, with Murata seemingly on fumes, Golovkin violently ended the night with a short right hook that forced Murata’s corner to throw in the towel.

The win for the newly crowned unified champion not only allowed him to add another world title to his collection but he likely stamped a third meeting against Canelo Alvarez this coming September. First things first, however, Alvarez must get past WBA light heavyweight titlist, Dmitry Bivol.

With most of the boxing world eager to see what Golovkin had left in his 40-year-old body, Tim Bradley was left thoroughly unimpressed by his performance. Should Alvarez and Golovkin officially meet for a third and presumably final time, Bradley appeared apathetic about how their contest would officially play out.

“He’s gonna mop up Golovkin,” said Bradley to a group of reporters. “He looked terrible in the beginning and then he closed strong in the end. He showed that he has great condition, still has power. I saw some good lateral movement from him.”

That aforementioned power, of course, has always come to Golovkin’s rescue. Nevertheless, as Golovkin has aged, his overall skills seem to be eroding. While Bradley believes that Golovkin would still be a handful to a long list of fighters, he maintains that a third showdown against Alvarez will end badly.

“I see him stopping him bro. And if he doesn’t stop him he’s gonna hurt him. He’s gonna hurt him really badly. Canelo, I just believe is on another level from Golovkin.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 55: Top Prospects join us in studio
March 23rd
EP 54: Otto Wallin and Dmitry Salita
February 22nd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Canelo Alvarez Goes Vegan While Training For Dmitry Bivol
April 9th
Errol Spence Jr.: “Watching Pacquiao Fight, I Was Like Man, I Could’ve Hurt This Man”
April 6th
Dmitry Bivol: “He [Canelo Alvarez] Has Good Skills But Most People Think About Him Like He’s Untouchable, Sometimes It’s Funny”
April 4th
Errol Spence Jr. On Yordenis Ugas: “I Gotta Beat Him To Get Terence Crawford”
April 6th
Rolando "Rolly" Romero Opens Up On Gervonta Davis Clash: “I Think It’s The Easiest Fight Of My Life”
April 3rd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend