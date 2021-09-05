Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Tim Bradley On Shawn Porter Vs. Terence Crawford: “Why Is This Fight On PPV?”

Posted on 09/05/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Las Vegas, NV – November 14, 2020 – MGM Grand: Timothy Bradley on the set of Top Rank Boxing (Photo by Isaac Brekken / ESPN Images)

When Terence Crawford was ordered to defend his WBO welterweight title against former two-time titlist Shawn Porter, Tim Bradley couldn’t stop himself from grinning. The former two-division belt holder finds a matchup between the pair intriguing and is interested in seeing how things shake out.

Originally, the two sides attempted to hammer out a deal behind the scenes. But with Top Rank, Crawford’s representatives, and Premier Boxing Champions, the representatives of Porter, unable to finalize an agreement, a public purse bid was set to take place on September 2nd.

After continuing to work diligently, both sides requested an extension as a deal draws closer. They will now have until September 14th, to reach an agreement or a purse bid will in fact take place.

Regardless of the contractual side of things, Bradley isn’t interested in how much either fighter will make or where the fight will take place. The former 140 and 147-pound champion simply wants to see the two in the ring. For a fight of this magnitude, a pay-per-view setting is the likely destination. Yet, in Bradley’s opinion, forcing customers to pay for a showdown between two fighters who aren’t the most ballyhooed, isn’t the best idea.

“You have two guys who aren’t relatively known,” said Bradley.

For Porter, the 33-year-old former belt holder has competed in one PPV thus far and managed to reel in terrific numbers. In September of 2019, Porter went toe to toe with unified 147-pound champion, Errol Spence Jr. While Porter would go on to lose, they reportedly raked in over 300,00 PPV buys. Since the loss, Porter has bounced back, outpointing fringe contender Sebastian Formella in August of 2020.

As for Crawford, although he usually finds his name near the top of every pound-for-pound list, his PPV numbers haven’t impressed. In his first appearance on that platform, in July of 2016, Crawford easily outpointed Viktor Postol to unify titles in the super lightweight division. His performance may have been nearly flawless on the night, but his PPV numbers checked in at reportedly 50,000 buys.

Crawford’s second PPV, this time against Amir Khan in April of 2019, performed better as reportedly 150,000 customers purchased the event to witness Crawford score the sixth round stoppage.

While Crawford’s PPV numbers increased during his second go round and despite Porter generating over 300,000 for his fight against Spence Jr., Bradley believes they just aren’t recognizable figures in the regular world.

To prove his theory correct, Bradley revealed that he conducted an experiment.

“I walked around and asked 20 random people who don’t know anything about boxing. Do you know Terrence ‘Bud’ Crawford? They said no. Have you ever heard of Shawn Porter? No. All 20 of them said they never heard of them. So why is this fight on pay-per-view?”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Abel Sanchez Believes Andy Ruiz Jr. Stands No Chance Against Deontay Wilder: "He'll Be Sleeping"
August 31st
Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic Believes Jake Paul Should Be Taken Seriously: "He Trains Hard"
August 29th
Josh Taylor: “I sparred Yordenis Ugas it went very well, Dropped Him, I’m Pretty Confident If That Fight Came Around”
September 1st
Errol Spence Jr.: “It's Freaking Manny Pacquiao, I Drop Out Of A Fight With Him Two Weeks Before? That Don't Make Sense”
August 26th
Caleb Plant: “I’ll Beat David Benavidez, I’ll Beat [Jermall] Charlo And I’ll Be Crowned One Of The Greatest Fighters Of This Era”
September 2nd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend