Thomas Dulorme: “I Can Knock Danny [Garcia] Out”

By: Hans Themistode
Thomas Dulorme has built his career on facing the toughest opponents out there. Fresh off the heels of back-to-back grueling losses at the hands of Jamal James and Eimantas Stanionis, Dulorme (25-5-1, 16 KOs) has reportedly signed up to take on another highly ranked contender in the welterweight division, in Jaron Ennis. Both sides have signed their contractual agreements and will face off in a yet to be named location, sometime this fall.
Although Dulorme already has his next opponent lined up, the 31-year-old Puerto Rican native was eyeing a showdown against former two-division world champion, Danny Garcia.
“This is a great fight for the fans and for the people,” said Dulorme during an interview with Boxing Social.
While Dulorme has expressed an interest in facing the Philadelphia product, a matchup between the pair appears unlikely. Not only does Dulorme have to deal with the highly talented Ennis in a showdown where he is currently a substantial underdog but Garcia appears to be heading towards a different career path.
In December of 2020, Garcia took on unified 147-pound titlist, Errol Spence Jr. Although Garcia claimed that he would hand Spence Jr. the first defeat of his career, the 33-year-old struggled mightily with the size, pressure, and overall boxing ability of the unified champion and was handed a one-sided decision loss.
Since then, Garcia has stated on numerous occasions that a move up in weight could be next on his agenda. After picking up world titles at both 140 and 147 pounds, Garcia has long wanted to accomplish a personal goal of being crowned a champion in three separate weight divisions.
But while Garcia is attempting to bulk up to make the transition to the 154-pound weight class a seamless one, Dulorme believes that if Garcia has a change of heart and decides to stick around a bit longer, a matchup between them would ultimately produce fireworks. But, it’s also one that would see Garcia hit the canvas.
“I can knock Danny out. I’m too strong for Danny.”
