Tevin Farmer Ready For “Another Big Night” On Saturday

By: Sean Crose

With only five knockouts in his previous 31 fights, super featherweight Tevin Farmer was not seen as a power puncher when he slipped between the ropes at Boston’s TD Garden last fall. Appearances, however, can be deceiving things. The crowd at Garden that night ended up being as stunned by Farmer as his opponent James Tennyson undoubtedly was. In short, the fight was over in the fifth, thanks to a thunderous performance by IBF champ Farmer. For a man whose been in the fight game since 2011, Farmer has largely stayed under the radar. As a part of the DAZN aired Canelo-Fielding broadcast this weekend from Madison Square Garden, however, the Philly native looks to continue making waves.

The 27-4-1 Farmer’s opponent this Saturday will be the 22-1-1 Costa Rican contender Francisco Fonseca. Gervonta Davis, who has had a war of words with Farmer, has been the only man to best Fonseca. What’s more, 16 of Fonseca’s opponents have been stopped within the distance. Farmer, however, appears eager to once again be the ferocious combatant fans saw in Boston several months back. “Another day,” says Farmer, “another big night. “I’m looking to do the same thing that I did to Tennyson – but much faster.”

Promoter Lou DiBella, has nothing but praise for Farmer. “Tevin Farmer is one of the most inspirational stories in boxing,” he says. “He’s won 20 fights in a row and is one of the fastest improving young stars in boxing. I’m pleased that, with Eddie Hearn and DAZN, he is now the most active champion in the ring. It’s a tremendous opportunity to be on the Canelo-Fielding bill.” Eddie Hearn also has impressive words for the champion.

“It’s brilliant,” he says, “to Tevin straight back out after his big win in Boston. We are keeping our guys nice and active and Tevin gets his chance to go again on the biggest stage at Madison Square Garden against Fonseca.” As for Fonseca, the man is ready to make the most of the moment. “I’d like to thank Tevin Farmer for the opportunity,” Fonseca claims. “I see his focus is on Gervonta Davis, not on me – but you have no idea the opponent that you will clash with on December 15.”

Hearn isn’t downplaying Saturday’s opposition. “2019 is going to be a monster for Tevin,” he says, “but he must get the job done next Saturday – I can’t wait to see him light up the Garden live on DAZN.”