Tevin Farmer: “It’s Time To Put Up Or Shut Up”

By: Sean Crose

“Everybody is talking about who the best is in the division – there’s only one way to tell,” says IBF Super Featherweight champ Tevin Farmer. “I am ready to fight anyone. My promoters Eddie Hearn and Lou DiBella are ready to make a fight with anyone so whomever has a belt out there – it’s time to put up or shut up.” Since winning his title off of Billy Dib in August, Farmer has successfully defended his title twice. Now the Philadelphia native is preparing for defense number three, which will be against Jono Carroll, who Farmer will meet in front of a hometown crowd this Saturday at Philly’s Liacourus Center. With such notable peers as Gervonta Davis, and Miguel Berchelt at Super Featherweight, however, Farmer is looking to show who is truly the king of the hill.

“It’s my third defense in five months,” says Farmer. “I’m the most active male World champion in the world and I want it to continue like that. I like working with Eddie, Lou and DAZN and I hope that we can keep doing business for the rest of my career.” There is little doubt that Farmer is proving himself to be unusually active fighter by modern standards, something fans are noticing. “I’m fighting more than anyone,” he says, “and I’m winning. I’ve probably defended my title more times since winning it than some champions that have had the belt for two years.” Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, which is promoting Saturday’s card, has made it clear that Farmer is eager to face WBA Super Featherweight Champion Davis…if such a fight is possible.

“Farmer has long wanted to face the WBA Super champion from Baltimore in what would be a mega showdown,” Matchroom states, “but it’s a fight that is in the distance rather than a reality – and Farmer has grown tired of talking about fights that aren’t happening as he remains one of the most active World rulers in the game.”

On Friday night, Farmer, 28-4-1, will fight the 16-0-1 Carrol live on the DAZN streaming service. Women’s WBA and IBF Lightweight champ Katie Taylor, 12-0, will also be fighting on the card, putting her belts on the line against the 14-0 WBO World Lightweight champ Rose Valante. Philadelphia native Gabriel Rosado will appear on the card, as well. The 24-11-1 fighter will be facing the 27-1 Maciej Sulecki in a middleweight affair.