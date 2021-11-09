Listen Now:  
Terence Crawford: “They Trying To Use Shawn As A Pawn Because They Know Shawn Is Going To Fight Anyone”

Posted on 11/09/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Terence Crawford has bided his time on the sidelines.

For a number of years now, the WBO welterweight belt holder has destroyed every and anyone who was placed in front of him. However, despite making it look incredibly easy in the ring, Crawford has continued to hear his name dragged through the mud.

The consistent chastisement of Crawford has nothing to do with his otherworldly skills but more so to do with the level of opposition he has faced thus far. With that said, the newly turned 34-year-old will be taking on who many believe is his toughest fight to date in former multiple time welterweight champion, Shawn Porter. The two are officially set to throw hands on November 20th, at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Though Crawford acknowledges that a matchup against Porter is a big fight, Crawford still craves bouts against the likes of Errol Spence Jr., Keith Thurman, and Yordenis Ugas. Yet, with all of those aforementioned fighters, including Porter, aligned with Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) as opposed to Top Rank, consistent promotional issues have stood in the way of making those fights a reality.

Before Crawford is afforded the matches he yearns for, the pound-for-pound star believes PBC is using Porter as a measuring stick of sorts to test out the waters.

“They trying to use Shawn as a pawn because they know Shawn is going to fight anyone,” said Crawford to Timothy Bradley.

While it’s unclear if Crawford’s words ring true, he’ll look to make a state in less than two weeks. In his most recent trip to the ring, Crawford made quick work of Kell Brook, stopping the former 147-pound belt holder in four rounds.

Since making the move to the welterweight division in June of 2018, performances such as the one he put on against Brook, have become the norm for Crawford. With five straight stoppage wins at 147 and eight overall, Crawford believes that he’ll make an example out of Porter.

“I’m a show why they been ducking me.”

