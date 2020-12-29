Terence Crawford: “If I Don’t Get Errol Spence Or Manny Pacquiao Then I Would Have To Fight Shawn Porter”

By: Hans Themistode

WBO welterweight belt holder Terence Crawford has long wanted to face WBA titlist Manny Pacquiao or unified champion Errol Spence Jr. However, the 33-year-old has gained no traction in terms of negotiating a fight between them.

While taking on his fellow champions is his top priority, the Nebraska native could find himself standing across the ring from WBO number one contender Shawn Porter instead. For years now, Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) has been reluctant to face the two-time champion due to their friendship. With that being said, Crawford is fully aware of Porter’s place in the rankings.

“Of course, that’s my mandatory,” said Porter during an interview on Therealayeverb Music on YouTube.

Porter, 33, is a few months removed from a one-sided victory against fringe contender Sebastian Formella. Before he notched that lopsided win, Porter participated in a back and forth war with Spence Jr. in late 2019. Porter, of course, would go on to lose a close split decision, dropping his WBC belt in the process.

As it stands, Porter (31-3-1, 17 KOs) has a bevy of options. Currently, the former titlist holds the number one ranking in the WBO but he also holds the number two spot in the IBF and WBC sanctioning bodies as well. Should he decide to go in another direction, Porter will once again find himself up against Spence Jr., a rematch he has been calling for.

But while their contest was close, Porter revealed that he would rather face Crawford instead.

“Honestly, I’ll fight whoever,” said Porter on The Jake Asman Show a few weeks ago. “But the preference is Terence Crawford simply because you guys have not seen me against Terence. Styles make fights and now my style needs to be set up with Terence Crawford.”

Throughout it all, Crawford has remained steadfast in his preference in facing his fellow belt holders. Still, if Porter is so inclined on making their contest a reality then Crawford realizes he would have no choice.

“If he goes to the WBO and says I need that fight then that fight has to happen. If I don’t get Errol Spence or Manny Pacquiao then I would have to fight Shawn Porter.”