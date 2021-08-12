Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Terence Crawford: “I Never Heard Somebody Say He’s On The Wrong Side Of The Street Until It Came To Terence Crawford”

Posted on 08/12/2021

By: Hans Themistode

No matter how many times his eye-catching knockouts are replayed on various television channels and regardless of how spotless his undefeated record is, fans of Terence Crawford simply want more.

The current WBO welterweight champion has long expressed a desire to face the top names in his division. But, no matter how loud he bellyaches, Crawford has yet to face an elite 147 pounder.

At the age of 33, Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) has no intentions of hanging up his gloves anytime soon. However, if the Omaha, Nebraska native did in fact call it a career, he would be perfectly fine with the way things ultimately played out.

“I feel like I did everything that I dreamed of,” said Crawford during an interview with Teddy Atlas. “My ultimate dream was to become a champion. I did that in 2014 against Ricky Burns.”

Since winning that aforementioned world title against Burns nearly a decade ago, Crawford has gone on to dominate his competition at 135, 140, and now, 147 pounds. The more he subsequently climbed up in weight, the better he performed and as a result, a proliferation of world titles soon followed. Yet, even while Crawford’s abilities afforded him fame and adulation, he believes that his sublime skills ultimately did him a disservice.

“I had put extra dreams on top of dreams, on top of dreams. After conquering goal, after goal, after goal, it felt like I was stagnant and shelved from fighting these other top fighters because I was such a threat.”

For most of his career, Crawford has been promoted by Top Rank and promoter Bob Arum. His stiffest competition, at least at 147 pounds, resided with Premier Boxing Champions (PBC). Up until recently, before Crawford was mandated to take on Shawn Porter, a perennial contender in the welterweight division who is signed with PBC, the pound-for-pound star grew frustrated with his lack of big-name options.

More times than not, the term, “on the wrong side of the street” was used as an explanation as to why Crawford was unable to land career-defining fights. In a moment of pure candor, Crawford opened up on how he believes 147 pounders associated with PBC, used that term to avoid him.

“What they did was, they going to just wait me out. I never heard somebody say he’s on the wrong side of the street until it came to Terence Crawford.”

Although Crawford is firmly of the belief that the entire 147 pound stable of Premier Boxing Champions has done their best to eschew him, he’s perfectly content with his long list of accomplishments. That said, Crawford does acknowledge that he has one career box that is still unchecked.

“If I was to retire tomorrow, I’ll be happy with my career because I’ve done a lot in the sport of boxing. I did everything that I set my sights on except becoming undisputed at the welterweight division.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Errol Spence Jr. Claims He "Wasn't Right At All" For Danny Garcia Fight But Now Feels "Strong As Heck" As Manny Pacquiao Showdown Nears
August 9th
Keith Thurman Intrigued By A Matchup Against Jermell Charlo: "I Might Have To Sign Up For That"
August 8th
Terence Crawford Believes He Could Be Just As Big A Draw As Errol Spence Jr.
August 9th
Errol Spence Jr. Suffers Torn Retina In His Left Eye, Manny Pacquiao Now Set To Face Yordenis Ugas
August 10th
Errol Spence Jr. Eager To Get His Hands On Manny Pacquiao: "I Can Definitely Punish A Legend"
August 6th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend