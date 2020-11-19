Terence Crawford Gives His Criteria For The Pound For Pound List And Defends His Resume: “The Guys That I Fought Are World Class Fighters”

By: Hans Themistode

Pound for pound lists are subjective to each individual. Not everyone views things the same. Some may value a person’s resume and the level of opposition they have fought, while others are more fixated on the length of a particular fighter’s title reign.

For WBO welterweight titlist Terence Crawford however, he has a different view on what constitutes a fighter’s placement on the pound for pound list.

“For me, when I think of pound for pound, I look at it as, how would you be in another weight class? That’s pound for pound,” said Crawford to Fight Hype during a recent interview. “Not if you just dominate one weight class. How would you do in the weight class above you or below you?”

Currently, Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) is in the midst of a two and a half year title reign. At no point has Crawford struggled with any of his opponents, including former belt holder Kell Brook last weekend. Crawford, 33, was given a bit of trouble during the first two rounds but quickly adjusted to hand Brook a trip to the canvas in the fourth round.

Much like his previous two title reigns in separate weight classes, Crawford continues to dominate. That consistent pattern is exactly why he believes he’s pound for pound number one in the sport.

“I done traveled from 135 to 140 to 147 and still dominated. That’s pound for pound for me.”

For as great as Crawford has been throughout his career, the former three division titlist has had a long line of detractors. The growing narrative surrounding his career is that he hasn’t fought anyone of note. Although his knockout win over Brook was highlight worthy, many have pointed to other stoppage losses in his career to Gennadiy Golovkin and Errol Spence Jr. in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Brook, along with various other names on his resume, have continued to receive a ho-hum reaction when a showdown with Crawford is announced. The nonstop criticism, however, doesn’t bother the slick switch hitter. In actuality, he finds it hilarious.

“When these people say he hasn’t fought anybody, I just laugh because they don’t know anything about boxing. The guys that I fought are world-class fighters. Just because you’re not a fan of that fighter and you don’t know too much about that fighter, he’s not world-class. You put Mean Machine (Egidijus Kavaliauskas) or the Kell Brook that I just fought in the ring with any top welterweight and they would give them fits, if not beat em. When you’re this good they try to downplay you.”