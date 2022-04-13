Listen Now:  
Terence Crawford: “Fundora A Cheat Code”

Posted on 04/13/2022

By: Hans Themistode

Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images

Terence Crawford shook his head in disbelief as he took in the sights from this past weekend’s junior middleweight Fight of the Year candidate.

At the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, both Sebastian Fundora and Erickson Lubin waged an all-out war. Although Lubin experienced success early on, Fundora wore down the highly ranked contender, en route to a ninth-round stoppage victory.

Fundora, who stands at an unprecedented 6’6”, pummeled Lubin for much of the night. With each passing round, Fundora grew more and more demonstrative in his assault as Lubin crumbled underneath his unrelenting power.

As the freakishly tall 154-pound contender continued to brutalize his man, Crawford was shellshocked by both Fundora’s engine and his massive frame. According to the current WBO welterweight titlist, watching Fundora fight is almost like watching an unfair video game.

“Fundora a cheat code,” said Crawford on his social media account. “He the type of character you make on Fight Night and boost the sliders up and his height and a smaller weight class.”

Crawford, 34, has recently stated that if he were unable to land a marquee showdown against unified welterweight champion, Errol Spence Jr., he would be more than willing to make the move seven pounds north in order to face the winner of the upcoming showdown between Jermell Charlo and Brain Castano.

Should Crawford officially make the move, he could find himself facing the mammoth Fundora. With the 6’6” 154 pounder securing the WBC interim title following his win over Lubin, the 24-year-old will be looking to nab his own world title opportunity.

