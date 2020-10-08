Terence Crawford Doesn’t Compare to Jaron Ennis Says Manager Cameron Dunkin

By: Hans Themistode

On most lists, Terence Crawford is viewed as one of, if not the very best fighter in the world.

At 33 years of age and riding a seven fight knockout streak, the Omaha native is in the prime of his life. But currently, there’s a fighter ten years younger than he is that might be only scratching the surface of his potential, but is already considered a better fighter then he is.

“I had Crawford for 20 something fights, so I know him very well,” said manager of welterweight Star Jaron Ennis to Sky Sports. “I know all these guys. I think Jaron, who is barely 23-years-old, is going to be tremendous, a great fighter. Pound-for-pound the best in the world, I really believe it. Terence, when I signed him, he was a tremendous 135-pounder. He was little and we grew him into a welterweight. Boots is a fully-fledged welterweight, who is much bigger, stronger, faster and hits harder.”

Ennis (26-0, 24 KOs) has become both a terror to the welterweight division and a headache to his handlers. The last time the Philadelphia native was seen inside of the ring, he was dishing out a beating of a lifetime to Juan Abreu. The manner in which Ennis defeated his opponent wasn’t surprising, but a step up in competition is clearly needed at this point.

Dunkin, to his credit, agrees with those who want to see his man against a live body. But getting the upper echelon of the division in the ring with him is easier said than done.

“They’re not going to welcome him. I’ve talked with everybody and they all pretty much say the same thing. Jaron is new, nobody knows who he is. If I’m going to put my guy in with somebody, I want to put him in with a name, if I’m going to take a chance on losing.’ These people aren’t stupid. They know a pound-for-pound guy. They know that he may be the best welterweight in the world, which I think he is.”

Over the years, Dunkin has had his fair share of big name fighters. From world champions such as Timothy Bradley and Kelly Pavlik to hall of famer Mark “Too Sharp” Johnson, Dunkin has guided the careers of many notable names. And although he’s proud to have worked with every single last one of them, he’s always believed that he never attracted some of the biggest names in the sport.

In the case of Ennis however, he believes he finally has his guy.

“I always said, I’d never signed a Mayweather, a De La Hoya. That kind of a guy. And now I have that kind of a guy.”