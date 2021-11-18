Listen Now:  
Terence Crawford Concedes Number One Pound For Pound Ranking To Canelo Alvarez: “Canelo Earned That Spot”

Posted on 11/18/2021

By: Hans Themistode

For the past several years, the number one spot in the pound-for-pound rankings has caused great debate. Although there are several notable names, both Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford have gone back and forth as the consensus best fighter in the world.

However, as of late, Alvarez has seemingly separated himself from the pack. With the 31-year-old recently capturing every world title at 168 pounds, most, if not all, consider the Mexican native to be the best fighter around.

While Crawford is still confident in his own ability, even he admits, that with what Alvarez has just accomplished, he can’t deny his status.

“Canelo earned that spot right now,” said Crawford during an interview with Max Kellerman. “Being that he just conquered the whole division within the year.”

As Crawford eludes to, Alvarez is fresh off picking up his fourth and final title in the super middleweight division. While Caleb Plant, Alvarez’s most recent foe, proved to be tricky in the early rounds, the Mexican star systemically broke his man down before scoring the stoppage win in the 11th.

Though Crawford admits to playing second fiddle to Alvarez at the moment, he views his placement as only temporary. On November 20th, at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, Crawford is set to take on former two-time welterweight champion, Shawn Porter.

Regardless of Crawford being considered a sizable favorite, many expect Porter to bring out the best in him. Even with three losses currently saddled to the resume of Porter against the likes of Keith Thurman, Errol Spence Jr., and Kell Brook, neither of those fighters have been able to decisively take care of business against the highly ranked contender.

With Crawford on the verge of facing whom many consider to be his first elite welterweight, the 34-year-old views his upcoming showdown as an opportunity. If a statement can be made in the form of a stoppage victory, Crawford believes that the discussion concerning who is the best fighter in the world will be wrapped up.

“It depends on my performance this weekend. If I go in there and look spectacular and get Shawn Porter out of there, then we got a discussion to talk about.”

