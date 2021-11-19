Terence Crawford 146.4 – Shawn Porter 146.6 – It’s Time To Get It On

By: Hans Themistode

Shawn Porter took a moment to relish in the moment.

The long-time welterweight contender and former two-time champion, was hopeful that a clash between himself and Terence Crawford could come to fruition. And while it took longer than he anticipated, the 34-year-old scored the fight he was looking for.

With months of hard work now behind them, all that was left for both men before throwing down, was to weigh in.

First up on the scales was Porter. The 34-year-old quickly stripped off his sweatsuit and stepped onto the podium. He flashed a bright smile and flexed his incredible physique. Moments later, he was officially announced at a trim 146.6 pounds.

Following Porter’s weigh-in, a stoic Crawford stepped onto the scales. He appeared emotionless, yet confident in his ability to make the 147-pound limit. He was correct as he came in at 146.4 pounds.

With both fighters facing off shortly after, Crawford walked off, seemingly ready to go for his championship fight.

For the current WBO welterweight belt holder, he’ll finally be given the chance to face one of the true elite 147 pounders. Although he’s successfully defended his crown on four separate occasions, the 34-year-old continued to hear nonstop chastisement surrounding his resume.

Most recently, Crawford easily took care of business against long-faded former champion Kell Brook, stopping him in the fourth round in November of 2020.

As for Porter, while he’s always expressed an extreme amount of pride in what’s he accomplished thus far in his career, he’s openly admitted that his resume is lacking that one humongous win. In his biggest showdowns to date, Porter came up just short against the likes of Keith Thurman, Errol Spence Jr., and Kell Brook.

With a win this Saturday night at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Porter is of the belief that he’ll stamp his ticket to the boxing Hall of Fame.