Spence Facing DWI Charge

By: Sean Crose

Although Errol Spence Jr had a brilliant year for himself inside the ring in 2019, his life outside the ring has taken some dramatic turns as of late. Numerous outlets have reported that the DeSoto, Texas native has been charged in Dallas with Driving While Intoxicated. Police have also released a mugshot taken of Spence after a horrific October crash, looking like a fighter who just got the worst of it in a bout. “The Dallas County DA’s office filed a DWI charge against welterweight boxing champion and DeSoto resident Errol Spence, Jr. related to his crash in Dallas on October 10.” CBS’ Dallas/Fort Worth Affiliate reported on Friday.

The crash, which was recorded by surveillance cameras, involved Spence racing his Ferrari at a very high speed. The car subsequently goes out of control in the video, crosses lanes, then crashes in horrific fashion. Fortunately for the welterweight titlist, no one was hurt or killed. Better still, it’s been reported that the decorated star will fully recover from his injuries. Local ABC affiliate WFAA reports that: “According to Dallas police, the Ferrari was speeding northbound on Riverfront when it veered left over the median and flipped several times. Spence, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car.”

WFAA also reported on Thursday that “Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot has filed an affidavit accusing Errol Spence Jr. of driving while intoxicated before the boxer’s October crash.” Although Spence won’t find himself in profound legal trouble because of the incident, it’s doubtful he’ll escape without some form of punishment. The crash occurred less than two weeks after Spence’s very impressive victory over Shawn Porter in Las Vegas on September 28th. Earlier in the year, Spence bested the highly acclaimed Mikey Garcia after the Californian went up in weight to challenge for Spence’s welterweight title.

At the moment it’s unclear if and when Spence will fight again, though it appears that his health won’t be an issue. The welterweight division is red hot right now, with names like Pacquiao, Thurman, Garcia, and even Crawford being possible opponents. Spence has yet to publicly address the incident. At the moment, Spence holds the IBF and WBC welterweight titles. He’s been seen for some time as a possible heir to the throne once held by the former welterweight – and pound for pound – great Floyd “Money” Mayweather.